iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 56,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 71,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $431.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

