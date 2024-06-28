iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 744,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

