iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 79,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

