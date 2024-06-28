iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 93.4% in June

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,977,000. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,077,000. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,748,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,353. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

