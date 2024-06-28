iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.32

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.32 and last traded at $148.32, with a volume of 6686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.74.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 408.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,862,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

