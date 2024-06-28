iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,416,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

