iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after buying an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 445,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $264.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

