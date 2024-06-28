iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.53. The stock had a trading volume of 603,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,377. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

