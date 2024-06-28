iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.86. 799,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

