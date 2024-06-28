iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,707. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

