Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Acquires $37,003.20 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 4,744 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $37,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 14,412 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36.

On Monday, May 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46.

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

