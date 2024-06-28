Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,818,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 632,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.84. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

