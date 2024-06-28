Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Up 2.1%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. 75 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.
About Japan Tobacco
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
