Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Trading Down 2.2 %

JBSAY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. 23,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. JBS has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.