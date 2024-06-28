JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $114,009,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nomura reduced their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

JD.com Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,972,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985,869. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

