Jefferies Financial Group Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.99 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,553,630 shares in the company, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,746,590 shares of company stock worth $309,332,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

