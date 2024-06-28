Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the May 31st total of 735,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 633,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Jeffs’ Brands has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $5.74.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.