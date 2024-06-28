Jessup Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 237,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,787. The company has a market cap of $907.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

