Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $1.71 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,936 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.13. 1,772,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.87. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.11 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

