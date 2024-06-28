Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,345 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

