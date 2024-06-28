Jessup Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,939,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,448,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 509,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,887,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,827. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

