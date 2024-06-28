JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million-$429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.3 million. JFrog also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
