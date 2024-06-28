Jito (JTO) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Jito (JTO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $266.92 million and $54.87 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jito has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jito alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,069,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.49564625 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $91,423,116.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.