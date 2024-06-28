JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FIP opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $874.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

