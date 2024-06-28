John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE WLYB opened at $40.94 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

