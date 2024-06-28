Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.29).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,585 ($20.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,686.44, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,731.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,693.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 13,050.85%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £336.78 ($427.22). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($470.99). Also, insider Liam Condon acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($23.73) per share, for a total transaction of £336.78 ($427.22). Insiders have acquired a total of 66 shares of company stock worth $113,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

