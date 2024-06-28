Jonathan Faber Sells 29,500 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00.

Jonathan Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pason Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$215,143.75.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

PSI opened at C$18.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.03 and a 1-year high of C$18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pason Systems

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.