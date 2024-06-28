JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $175.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.13.

RCL stock opened at $160.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

