JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $723.60

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 723.60 ($9.18) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($9.13). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.13), with a volume of 55,691 shares.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 724.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.33 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,777.78%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

