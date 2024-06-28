JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 4.70% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 518,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $675,000.

JPUS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $434.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

