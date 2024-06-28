Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10,378.64

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £103.79 ($131.66) and traded as low as GBX 9,000 ($114.17). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,200 ($116.71), with a volume of 41,536 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £670.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7,013.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £103.74.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.61), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($148,066.73). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($142.08), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,901,798.81). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.61), for a total value of £116,721 ($148,066.73). Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

