Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KACL remained flat at $12.02 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428. Kairous Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 250.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

