KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Mary Reumuth Sells 4,163 Shares

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 4,163 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $19,774.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,888.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Reumuth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KALA BIO alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Mary Reumuth sold 1,786 shares of KALA BIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $10,876.74.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of KALA stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,577,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,861. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). Equities research analysts forecast that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.