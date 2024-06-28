Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
KMBIF remained flat at C$9.00 on Friday. Kambi Group has a 52 week low of C$8.97 and a 52 week high of C$17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.29.
About Kambi Group
