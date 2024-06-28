Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $489.15 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $489.15 million and $8.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

