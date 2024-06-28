KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,107,225 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.
KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.
