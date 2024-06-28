Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.5 %

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

