Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.35 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 294 ($3.73). 195,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 39,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.70).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.25 million, a PE ratio of -9,033.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

