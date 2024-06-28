Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kurita Water Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded up C$3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$87.64. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of C$57.58 and a 12-month high of C$89.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.40.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

About Kurita Water Industries

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.