Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 392.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
Lasertec stock remained flat at $44.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 46,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $58.50.
About Lasertec
