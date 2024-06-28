Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 392.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Lasertec stock remained flat at $44.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 46,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

