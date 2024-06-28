Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Sells $48,900.00 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $330,947.77.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

LSAK stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

