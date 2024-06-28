Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Light Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Thursday. 52,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Light has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

