Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Light Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Thursday. 52,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Light has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
Light Company Profile
