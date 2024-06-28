Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,654. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48.

