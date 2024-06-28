Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 220,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

