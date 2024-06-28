Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. 11,636,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,641,301. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

