Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.65. 542,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.21. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

