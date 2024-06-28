Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 3,214 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 719,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 147,353 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 868,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

