Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 2.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.57. 181,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $125.68 and a 52 week high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

