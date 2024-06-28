Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 483 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 129,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.53. 92,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,362. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

