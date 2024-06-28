Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $352.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,803,216 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,776,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00365832 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $347.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
